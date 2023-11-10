‘Excited to get racing’: 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championships hits the dirt track Saturday in Redmond

(Update: adding video, comments from EnduroCross racers)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First Interstate Bank Arena in the Deschutes County Fairgrounds will host the fifth round of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series, featuring some of the fastest bikes and riders from around the world.

The first round of the competition took place Oct. 7 in Everett, Washington. EnduroCross racers also competed in Idaho and Arizona.

British motorcycle rider Jonny Walker is leading the championship race.

"I don't have a big points lead because I had a nightmare the last two rounds." Walker explained Friday. "Looking at the track here, I'm excited to get racing."

"It's kind of a three-person battle right now, but there's also a couple of guys right behind us." said American racer Cody Webb. "So you know, five out of six races. Fifth round can easily be a shakeup. So hopefully it plays out in my favor this weekend."

Workers have been busy setting up the track for the races Saturday. They said the logs and dirt on the arena came from local sources in the area.

The racers are expecting this to be a fast race, to the crowds' benefit.

"Looking at the track now, it's going to be quite fast." Walker said. "I feel it suits me. I prefer a faster track, and it's going to be a long lap time, which is going to be good. So there's more options for crossing and racing."

"Our floor space is huge." said Webb. "Ton more obstacles. it's going to be interesting to see."

Racer Norbert Zsigovits came all the way from Hungary to compete in the championships.

"This was my dream." Zsigovits said. "When I was a teenager, I always saw the EnduroCross races at home. It is really cool to be here and race with the big guys."

The series will wrap up a week later, on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Reno, Nevada.

General admission for the race in Redmond is $19. Reserved seats will range from $30-$40. Tickets will be available at the door on Saturday night for $24 a ticket.

The website says prices increase by $5 on the day of the event. Click here to purchase.

Pro racers will be signing autographs before the show.

The race will also be broadcast on MavTV and on the Ryde TV app.

Date:

November 11th, 2023

Location:

First Interstate Bank Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR

Time:

Doors - 5:30pm

Show - 7:00pm