High-flying Oregon Ducks prevail 36-27 over Southern Cal
NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast was on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium Saturday night as No. 6 Oregon hosted the USC Trojans, who put up a late fight but could not derail the Ducks.
NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast was on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium Saturday night as No. 6 Oregon hosted the USC Trojans, who put up a late fight but could not derail the Ducks.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.