The Summit boys soccer team did it again, defeating Hood River Valley in Saturday's state title game in Sherwood, thanks to a goal in the 13th minute by Storm senior Luca Gatto, the game's only score by either team. It's Summit's second boys soccer crown in three years. Congratulations!

