Beavers gear up for Saturday’s big contest against unbeaten Washington; Summit boys win 5A soccer title and more
OSU gears up for their big game next Saturday with undefeated Washington. while UO takes care of business against top NFL prospect Caleb Williams. OSU and WSU will be in Whitman County Court Tuesday amid the Pac-12 legal dispute. The Summit Storm boys soccer team won their second title in three years this weekend, while Summit and Mountain View play next Friday in the 5A state football semifinals.