‘We did it! We made it!’: Four Bend Swim Club swimmers commit to D-I colleges

'We love you and we're proud to be your parents.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Swim Club is celebrating four athletes who have committed to swim at the collegiate level, all Division I.

Swimmers young and old were at the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center on Wednesday to celebrate the athletes.

Diggory Dillingham will swim at the University of Southern California.

Sienna Lefeber will swim at the University of Idaho.

Durgan McKean and Bridget Sortor will swim at the University of Utah.

Megan Oesting is the head coach of the club, and the mother of Dillingham.

"I'm proud of their performances, but I'm really proud of their growth as young people and what they've accomplished with the journey that they've been on,” Oesting said of the four swimmers.

Oesting feels extra pride for her son.

”I'm happy that he's following in the footsteps and doing those cool things, but I'm so blessed and so overjoyed that I got to share this experience with him,” Oesting said. “So for me, this is kind of deep, because that's my little kid and we did it - we made it!"

Parents had the opportunities to speak about their child's accomplishments.

The swimmers signed their letters of intent and everyone was able to enjoy some tasty snacks.