‘This game’s our Super Bowl’: Oregon and OSU coaches reflect on what could be the last rivalry game

BEND, Ore. (KVTZ) -- After 12 weeks of college football, the moment is finally here.

It's Civil War week, possibly for the last time.

Oregon is coming off an impressive 49-13 win over Arizona State. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw for 400 yards and six touchdowns. He's now a top-three favorite to win the Heisman.

The sixth -ranked Ducks are 10-1 on the year.

Oregon State is coming off a gutting loss to Washington. The Beavers lost 22-20 in a rainy battle on Saturday night.

OSU is currently the nation's 15th-ranked team, and is 8-3 this year.

Coaches of both programs know how much this upcoming rivalry game means to players, fans and Oregonians everywhere.

"This game's our Super Bowl,” OSU head football coach Dan Lanning. “They're obviously a really talented team, they're coached extremely well."

Jonathan Smith, the head football coach for Oregon State, shares a similar sentiment.

"It means a ton,” Smith said. “You know living it and being in this state for multiple years, there's emotion and pride. You win this game, you get to talk about it for a full year, so the intensity and the emotions that come with it is the cool thing about college football."

Lanning complimented Smith’s program.

"I always feel like Jonathan has those guys playing their best football at the end of the season, and it's a tough team, it's a resilient team,” Lanning said. “I’m excited to see what our fans do when we show out to this game, but this is a big one."

Oregon does not have Oregon State on its schedule for next season.

Although there's rumblings, their series with Boise State could be pushed back to make room for the Beavers.

Either way, Friday's game will be the last "civil war" game with both teams in the Pac-12.

The 127th meeting between the Ducks and Beavers kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Autzen stadium.