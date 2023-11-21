Mountain View football finals send-off planned for Friday; Caldera hosting two finals games

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The high school football state championship is just a few days away.

The Mountain View Cougars are representing the High Desert on the big stage.

You can help give the Cougars a big Central Oregon send off.

The team heads to Hillsboro Stadium early Friday morning.

Families, friends and community members are invited to send off the team at 7:45 from Mountain View High School.

Local police and fire departments will be there as well.

If you're not too full after Thanksgiving, come by the high school and support the undefeated Mountain View Cougars.

The Caldera Wolfpack did not make the state finals, but you can watch two championship games at the Wolfpack's stadium.

Caldera plays host to the 4A and 1A state finals on Saturday.

For the 1a championship, Lost river takes on Crane at 1 pm. In the 4A final, Marist Catholic plays Henley at 5 pm.

Caldera hosted the 1A semifinals last weekend, and the site is the most logical travel-wise for the schools playing in the finals.

Athletic director Dave Williams said if summit would have made the finals to face Mountain View, they most likely would have hosted the 5A finals.