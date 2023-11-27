IMC announces All-League awards as fall season comes to an end; preseason boys basketball polls are out

The IMC All-League awards have been announced, and Mountain View players dominated the selections with the most first team awards in the IMC, with 10.

On offense, six Cougars picked up first team all-league honors, including senior quarterback Connor Crum, sensational sophomore running back Angel Valenzuela and junior wide receiver Jack Foley.

Summit had the second-most first team awards at six and tied for second most offensively with Ridgeview, as they both had two first team offensive players.

Defensively, Mountain View and Summit tied for the most first team players with four.

Mountain View's Eli Clason and Garren White received first team honors for defensive lineman along with Ryder Minisce and Connor Crum, who was named first team punter.

Braden Bailey was the force in the trenches for the Storm this season and Marco Larsen, Sam Stephens, and Cutler Hobin joined him on the first team.

Connor Crum picked up another award as the offensive player of the year. The defensive player of the year is also from Mountain View, Eli Clason. Clason was so good this season he also got recognized as co-lineman of the year with Redmond's Jace Eveland

Special teams player of the year honors went to Ridgeview's Kai Lewis and Bend's Treyden Luca.

The assistant coach and coach of the year awards also have ties to Mountain View, as Taylor Vallerga was singled out along with head coach Brian Crum.

Caldera had four players with first team honors, Bend and Redmond had three, and Ridgeview two.

With the fall season wrapped Monday morning, the OSAA announced the preseason poll for men's basketball. Summit leads the poll just ahead of Wilsonville, the team they lost to in the finals last year, and the Mountain View Cougars sit at No. 4, while the Redmond Panthers are at No. 9.

In 4A, Crook County is eighth and Madras is at 12th, in 3A Sisters is at 11th, and 1A is highlighted with Trinity Lutheran at No. 2.