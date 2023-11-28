Bend Parks and Recreation are ready for the winter season at the pavilion; preseason girls high school basketball polls

Bend Park and Recreation operates the rink 110 hours a week, there's an open skate every day and several other fun programs.

Claire Gordon, the pavilion manager said,“ our holiday open skates are a big hit. People love to go ice skating in the winter. Our adult hockey league is quite big as well as all of our skate school and youth hockey programs,”

Registration for bend parks and recreations winter season at the pavilion opens Monday, December 4th, and there are dozens of options

Gordon noted there are several competition leagues to sign up for, “And that will include curling league for adults. Skate school for all ages.youth learn to play hockey, youth hockey league as well as our adult lunch league hockey.”

Classes fill quickly with hockey being one of the most popular offerings. Tuesday morning adults were skill training in an open session. Since no schools in Bend have hockey teams, the pavilion has several teams in leagues for youth and adults.

“So we have a really good learn to play hockey program for adults and youth. so for the youth we have learn to skate, learn to skate hockey, and then learn to play hockey so you can get the fundamentals of skating and then get into learning how to play hockey,” said Gordon

Curling is another popular offering; there are classes and teams plus a 20 dollar session open to anyone. The learn to skate classes are open to kids four and older and even adults can find beginner lessons.

Gordon noted that the pavilion is for everyone to enjoy, ”That's the biggest thing, is people come here and enjoy themselves. It's whether you come for open skating, are you going to play hockey or you come to do figure skating or curling? you know, there's always something fun to do.”There are only a few days to enroll for the pavilion programs, registration closes December 6th.

This Friday, high school girls basketball is back.

Here's a look at the pre-season coaches poll.

-In 5-A Mountain View leads the IMC at number 7, followed by summit at 11.

-In 4-A Madras sits at number 5, while Crook County is at 10.

-For 1-A we have our beloved Trinity Lutheran at number six.

The season starts this weekend with four Central Oregon schools hosting tournaments, Bend High and Crook County kick it off friday.