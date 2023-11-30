Cascade Relays bringing ‘Reindeer Rush’ children’s race to Bend Christmas Parade

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Christmas Parade is back this weekend, with a new twist.

For the first time ever, the festivities will start with a children's race called the Reindeer Rush.

The Cascade Relays event will start on Wall Street in front of Wells Fargo Bank, ending in front of FootZone, with inflatable arches at both points.

The race will be broken down by age group, but all kids are invited to sign up, for free.

Chief Operations Officer Kailey-Jean Clark says the first 500 kids to sign up get a pair of antlers.

"Parents are welcome to join but you gotta bring your own,” Clark said.

CEO of Cascade Relays Scott Douglass said he hopes the race becomes an annual event, and could even expand in the future.

"You know, really the vision of this event is to bring happiness to our families and kids and be able to participate in the Christmas Parade by just running down Wall Street while the streets are closed prior to the parade,” Douglass said. “So it gives our young children the opportunity, who are about to watch the Bend Christmas Parade, an opportunity to be a part of the action."

You can register at online, and can pick up your antlers and race information at FootZone in Bend from 9-11am on Saturday, or on Friday during the day.