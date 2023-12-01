OSU, WSU announce 2024 football scheduling agreement with Mountain West Conference

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Pac-12 Conference members Oregon State and Washington State announced Friday that they have reached a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 football season.

As part of the agreement, each institution will play six games as provided by the Mountain West Conference - three at home and three on the road.

A complete 2024 football schedule will be announced soon. The model will be five Power Five, six Group of Five and one FCS.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and a path forward for continued success,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are still focused on rebuilding the Pac-12, and continue to prioritize the student-athlete experience at Oregon State.”

Oregon State said it anticipates additional announcements soon regarding similar scheduling agreements for the Beavers’ other sports. "These agreements will be reflective of Oregon State’s intent to find the best regional solutions for each of these programs," the school said.

Oregon State football finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, the Beavers’ third consecutive winning season. OSU is eligible to play in its third straight bowl game - the team’s longest streak since playing in four consecutive bowl games from 2006-09 - and will find out its 2023 destination on Sunday.

Trent Bray was announced as Oregon State’s 32nd head coach on Wednesday. Interim Head Coach Kefense Hynson, meanwhile, will guide the program through the Beavers’ 20th bowl game.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The Mountain West Conference announced today a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season between the Mountain West, Oregon State University, Washington State University, and the Pac-12 Conference.

Next season, all 12 MW teams will play seven traditional Conference football games, in addition to one contest against either Washington State or Oregon State for a total of eight games (four home and four away).

The games against OSU and WSU will not count toward the conference standings, and neither Pac-12 school is eligible for the MW championship game. The Mountain West is currently working on the football schedule and will release matchups soon.

“This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities. The scheduling agreement strengthens the league’s non-conference schedules, and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate.”