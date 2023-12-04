Oregon and Oregon State players enter transfer portal; Nix named Heisman finalist

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bowl game selections and transfer portal announcements may have Oregon and Oregon State fans feeling frustrated.

The Oregon Ducks will face Liberty in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon lost to Washington Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship, their second loss of the season, landing them eighth in the rankings.

Liberty is undefeated this season, but is a group-of-five team and ranked 23rd.

Head coach Dan Lanning received clarity from his quarterback Bo Nix, who was named a Heisman finalist on Monday, on whether he would play in this game or not.

"I can say definitively that Bo Nix wants to go play in this game, he told his teammates the same thing,” Lanning said. “This morning, we met as a team, and I think he wants that opportunity to go out on that field one more time. And there's several other guys who have made that same decision."

Nix is one of four Heisman finalists, including LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Nix and Penix Jr. give the Pac-12 Conference two Heisman finalists in the same year for the first time since 2010.

The Flames and Ducks will meet in Glendale, Arizona on New Years Day.

Oregon State will face Notre Dame in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Beavers finished 8-4 on the season and ranked 19th in the country. The Fighting Irish are 9-3 this year and ranked 16th in the country.

The two teams will meet in El Paso, Texas on December 29th.

Not only is it bowl season, it's transfer portal season.

Oregon State's freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles has entered the portal.

The Beavers starter from this year, DJ Uiagalelei, announced the same last week.

For the Ducks, four players have entered the portal thus far, including wide receiver Kris Hutson, among others.

With Bo Nix out of eligibility, expect both Oregon and Oregon State to find a quarterback replacement in the transfer portal.

Big names include Washington State's Cam Ward, Boise State's Taylen Green and UCLA's Dante Moore