Skip to Content
Sports

The Big Playback Fall Awards Show coming next week; vote for Abby’s Pizza ‘Legendary Plays of the Year’

By
Published 6:27 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The winter sports season is underway, but there's still time to honor Central Oregon's fall athletes.

The second annual Big Playback Fall Awards show will air next Monday, December 11th at 7pm.

Local athletes will be live in studio to accept their awards.

Categories include team of the year, player of the year, and Abby's Pizza Legendary Play of the Year.

Vote here for your favorite legendary play in football and volleyball/soccer!

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content