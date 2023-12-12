‘It’s really amazing’: Oregon volleyball setter among six Ducks selected in inaugural PVF Draft

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Ducks were all over the draft boards when a new American professional volleyball league held its inaugural college draft Monday night.

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Oregon volleyball.

The Ducks lost a four set thriller to Wisconsin at regionals this weekend.

For the Oregon seniors, championship hopes are over, but professional dreams are just getting started.

On Saturday, Oregon setter Hannah Pukis was competing for a chance at an NCAA title.

By Monday, she was a professional.

“It's kind of crazy -- you go from being a college athlete to a pro in a day's span," Pukis said.

At the Pro Volleyball Federation’s first-ever draft Monday night, Pukis was selected third overall by the Las Vegas Thrill.

The Washington State grad transfer was one of a draft-high six Oregon ducks selected.

“It was really, really awesome to see all my teammates,” Pukis said. “It was our entire starting lineup, almost.”

Gabby Gonzales will join Pukis in Vegas, Morgan Lewis and Karson Bacon will head south to the San Diego Mojo, Georgia Murphy will join the Orlando Valkyries, and Kara McGhee will play for the Atlanta Vibe.

“I already knew that I was surrounded by some of the most talented players in the country, and so it's really amazing that everyone noticed and was given credit for how incredible they are,” Pukis said.

The PVF, backed by stars like Joe Burrow, Billie Jean King and Jason Derulo, aims to give American volleyball players a chance to play the game they love at home, while making a real living wage.

The league will feature seven teams across the country in 2024, with more coming in 2025.

Noah Chast asked Pukis if she ever thought there would be an American pro volleyball league she could get drafted in, and she’d believe she’d be a top five pick in that draft.

“Never,” Pukis said. “I could never have imagined any of this,”

The PVF’s inaugural season starts on January 24th and goes until May.

Pukis, a Washington native, is excited for her new journey in Vegas.

She looks forward to playing with and learning from some of the best volleyball players in the country.