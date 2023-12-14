Oregon-Oregon State game confirmed; offensive linemen earn All-America honors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The University of Oregon confirmed Thursday early reports of schedule changes to keep the Civil War game for at least the next two years.

Oregon will play seven home games in each of the next two seasons, and will have a home-and-home with Oregon State in 2024 and 2025.

The Ducks moved up their game with Boise State, and their series with Texas Tech was pushed back to 2033.

Oregon State confirmed it will play Oregon, Idaho State, San Diego State, Purdue, Cal, Washington State and six other Mountain West opponents.

Meanwhile, former Oregon State quarterback Aiden Chiles is officially leaving the Beavers.

The freshman quarterback announced Thursday he will transfer to Michigan State.

Chiles will reunite with former head coach Jonathan Smith, who initially recruited Chiles to Oregon State.

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga has been recognized as an All-America selection by a ninth organization.

The American Football Coaches Association named him to the second team All-America Thursday morning.

He was selected to the first team by the FWAA , CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus and second team by the AP, the Sporting News, Walter Camp, The Athletic and USA Today.

He was also named a first-team all-Pac-12 selection and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

In addition, Fuaga is a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year Award.

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson became the fifth player in program history to earn unanimous All-America status.

The Rimington Trophy winner was selected first team by the American Football Coaches Association, the Walter Camp Foundation, FWAA, Tge Associated Press and Sporting News.

Powers-Johnson is Oregon's first unanimous All-American since 2021.

He joins legends Lamichael James, Marcus Mariota, Penei Sewell and Kayvon Thibodeaux as the only Oregon players ever to earn the distinction.