‘Never in doubt’: Seahawks come back to beat Eagles in flexed MNF game

SEATTLE, Wa. (KTVZ) -- A comeback worthy of a time change.

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night and came from behind to win 20-17.

This means the Hawks move into a tie with the vikings and the rams for the wild card position for the playoffs.

The Seahawks with a fourth-quarter comeback, clinching it with a go-ahead touchdown by Jackson Smith-Njigba to take the lead 20-17 and defeat the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with tight end Noah Fant about this wild ending and what this means for the teams playoff implications.

"It's huge for us, obviously. We're on a four-game losing streak, and to turn it around and get a win against a very good Eagles team is such a big win for us and hopefully gives us momentum for the next three games,” Fant said. “We want to control our own destiny so we have to win out and do what we have to do to make the playoffs."

When asked if the game was ever in doubt, Fant said, "No it's never in doubt but you obviously don't want it to be that close at the end of the game.”

“I constantly say that we have to start winning some games comfortably you know what I'm saying but it's always great to get a win and we were able to pull through in the end so that's great,” Fant said.

This game was planned for Sunday afternoon, but was flexed into Monday Night Football in favor of the Chiefs and Patriots game.

This full-day change is the first of its kind in NFL regular season history.

Certainly players on both the Eagles and Seahawks needed the extra day of rest, with Geno Smith most questionable with an injury (eventually ruled out), and Jalen Hurts battling an illness.

The schedule change also impacted the Seahawks fans.

NewsChannel 21 met with a father and son, Spencer and Finn Gillet, who made the trip up from Bend, and while the date of their plans changed, they were not deterred.

"It just kind of fit into the plans, it seemed like it could come down to being a big game for the season, which it is,” Gilet said on his decision to go to this game. “It's usually one or two a season. This is his first game ever,” he said, looking at his son Finn.

Asked what he's looking forward to, Finn responded: "The Seahawks to win.”

The two were able to drive up from Bend Monday morning and didn’t mind the date change.

"I was pumped, that worked for me,” Gillet said. “We hadn't bought plane tickets or anything so it worked out just fine."

For the Eagles, who already clinched a playoff spot, a win in this game would go a long way to securing first place in the NFC East.

For the Seahawks, a win makes a chance at a wildcard spot obtainable.

A loss sends them in the wrong direction.