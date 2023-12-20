Oregon with successful signing day; OSU non-football athletics reported to join West Coast Conference

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon looks to continue growing under Dan Lanning.

While Oregon State is starting new with head coach Trent Bray.

Oregon signed two five-star players in Aydin Breland and Elijah Rushing.

The Ducks added 14 four-star players and 25 players overall, with three from the state of Oregon.

"It was a lot of work," Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning said. "It was a lot of work for our staff a lot of work for everybody here in the program. But thats the way these days are supposed to look. It requires hard work to be able to get results."

The Ducks have the fifth-best ranked recruiting class, according to 24-7 Sports.

"Again I cant praise our staff enough for doing a great job. I cant commend the players that made the decision to come to Oregon, every one of them certainly won't regret it," Lanning said. "We're going to give them our best every day."

Oregon State signed 10 players, mostly all three-star players, with three from the state of Oregon.

Crook County wide receiver Eddie Freauff has committed to Oregon State, but did not sign.

Oregon State and Washington State athletics, outside of football, could join the West Coast Conference, pending a vote of the conference presidents.

For men's and women's basketball, this means the nine-school WCC would expand to 11 teams for the next two seasons.

Oregon State and Wazzu will compete for regular-season and postseason WCC titles.

They'll be eligible for automatic-qualifier status for NCAA championship events, like basketball's NCAA tournament.

Oregon State baseball is a strong enough program to play as an independent, and WSU will likely do the same.