Beavers and Ducks preparing for bowl games; OSU lands big 2024 signings

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just a few days away from New Year's weekend, Oregon and Oregon State are preparing for their top 25 college football bowl games.

The Oregon State Beavers are in El Paso, Texas getting ready for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The 21st-ranked Beavers will take on the 15th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Friday at 11 a.m.

They'll be without star running back Damien Martinez and next year's head coach Trent Bray.

Oregon State has seen a lot of change this season: Losing its head coach in Jonathan Smith, two of its starting quarterbacks transferring, and being just one of two schools left in the Pac-12.

Two of the team's defensive leaders, outside linebacker John McCartan and defensive back Jaden Robinson, spoke on why all the change has brought them together for this last game of the season.

"I mean, at the end of the day, everyone left us,” McCartan said. “So we're going out -- we've never needed the opinion of someone else. We're going out, doing what we do. It's us against the world. Beaver Nation! Go out and get a win!"

Robinson expressed a similar sentiment.

"It's just us,” Robinson said. “Us and Wazzu are the only ones without a conference. No one would have known that before. For us, we came in together, we're going to go out together. We're going to win this Friday. I think that's the biggest thing is just stay close, stay with each other, the people who are still here."

This is Oregon State's 20th all-time bowl appearance, going 12-7 in its previous 19.

It's the third time the Beavers will meet the Fighting Irish.

The Beavers won both previous matchups in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl and 2004 Insight Bowl.

The future's also looking brighter for Oregon State after two big signings.

Four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson committed to play in Corvallis.

The former Oregon commit also had offers from Texas, Michigan and Georgia.

Plus, four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson transferred from Mizzou to Oregon State.

The true freshman did not appear in any games for the Tigers.

And former Beaver kicker Atticus Sappington is transferring to Oregon.

The sophomore was 13 of 14 this year, with a long of 48 yards.

The Oregon Ducks are down in Arizona for the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

The eighth-ranked ducks take on 23rd-ranked Liberty.

Liberty, a Conference USA team, is undefeated on the season.

The Ducks will have senior quarterback Bo Nix, and most of their key players available.

For senior defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, this game against Liberty has some personal meaning.

"This game means a lot. My mom was an alumni at Liberty, so I have a little blood between them,” Dorlus said. “Any time I get to play another game with my team, I'm excited. Just because it's a bowl game, we have a great opportunity to beat an undefeated team, so I can't wait to get out there."

This is Oregon's fourth all-time Fiesta Bowl appearance, and second in four seasons.

The Ducks won in 2002 and 2013 before falling to Iowa State in 2021.

For Liberty, it's the not only the first New Year's Six bowl berth in school history, but also in Conference USA history.

The game kicks off New Year's Day at 11 a.m.