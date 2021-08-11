Foot injury keeps Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati tournament

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal says he’s also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months. The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the U.S. Open. Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered. Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin.