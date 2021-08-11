Hammon hopes it becomes normal for women to get NBA jobs

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Becky Hammon can’t wait for the time when it’s normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn’t the story. Hammon is entering her eighth season as a San Antonio Spurs assistant. She has been interviewed for several head coach openings but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead an NBA team. Hammon was a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers job, which went to Chauncey Billups.