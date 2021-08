AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26. The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death. The school said he died on Monday but did not provide any details. Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon and won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the team’s 4×100-meter relay.