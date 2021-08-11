Late sub Kepa helps Chelsea win UEFA Super Cup on penalties

AP National Sports

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought on as a late substitute and saved two spot kicks as Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to win the UEFA Super Cup. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s bold call paid off when Kepa dived to his right to keep out Raul Albiol in what proved to be the final kick of the shootout at Windsor Park. The Spanish goalie also saved a penalty from Aissa Mandi. The match finished 1-1 after extra time in Belfast, Northern Ireland.