NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The NCAA infractions committee says its investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions. But the committee says the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not id not violate NCAA rules. The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the sexual assault scandal broke at the world’s largest Baptist university. The NCAA says Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual violence on campus but argued that did not break NCAA rules. The infractions committee says it reluctantly agreed.