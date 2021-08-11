New Missouri athletic director promises championship culture

AP National Sports

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

Missouri’s new athletic director is promising a championship culture that will win titles in the Southeastern Conference. Desiree Reed-Francois says she will require a high standard of accountability and a strong work ethic throughout the athletic department. She is the first female athletic director at Missouri and the second in the SEC. She said she understands her responsibility to keep the door open for all people, regardless of their gender, ethnicity or where they come from. Reed-Francois comes to Missouri from UNLV, where she was athletic director since 2017.