Seahawks’ Myers, Dickson look to build on career years

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson are coming off career seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Myers was perfect on all 24 regular-season field goal attempts last year and has made 37 straight kicks dating back to 2019. Dickson averaged a career-best 49.6 yards per punt and led the NFL with 32 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Combined with Pro Bowl long snapper Tyler Ott, the trio have created a solid foundation for the Seahawks’ special teams units.