White Sox place Rodón on IL with shoulder fatigue

AP National Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Rodón was headed back to Chicago for further testing. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said the team made the move to the injured list based on Rodón’s complaints of soreness and fatigue in his throwing shoulder. Rodón is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Right-handed reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.