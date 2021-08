AP National Sports

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million. The team said the 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year. The Jets acquired the Nebraska native in a 2019 trade with the New York Rangers. Since then, he’s scored nine goals and recorded 68 assists to lead all Jets defensemen in scoring.