Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis has announced his retirement. Davis ends a career in which he became one of baseball’s most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems. Davis led the majors in home runs with 53 in 2013 and 47 in 2015, and the Orioles signed him to a seven-year, $161 million contract. He hit 38 homers in the first year of the deal but his numbers sank quickly after that. Davis was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip.