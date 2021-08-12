Brewer, Rising battling to become starting QB at Utah

AP National Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Utes have entered camp undecided on who will be the starting quarterback for the second straight year. The competition to lead the offense has turned into a two-man race between Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer and redshirt sophomore Cameron Rising. No discernible gap exists between the two so far. Rising was named the starter ahead of the 2020 season opener against USC. He played only briefly against the Trojans, throwing for 45 yards and an interception before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Brewer started 39 games over four seasons at Baylor and led his team to the 2019 Sugar Bowl.