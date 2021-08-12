Franco, Zunino power AL East-leading Rays past Red Sox 8-1

AP National Sports

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. The Rays’ Mike Zunino added a three-run homer in the eighth, driving the ball well over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park. Tampe Bay won two of three games at second-place Boston and extended its lead in the AL East to five games.