LeBlanc hurt, bullpen carries load as Cards edge Pirates 7-6

AP National Sports

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep. The Cardinals bullpen was pressed into duty after starter Wade LeBlanc exited with left elbow pain. He gave up three runs on three hits in two innings. St. Louis has won five of six overall and 10 straight games at Pittsburgh. The Cardinals’ last loss at PNC Park came on Sept. 17, 2020. Colin Moran homered twice for the Pirates, who have been outscored 50-18 during an eight-game losing streak.