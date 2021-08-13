Bayern held 1-1 by Gladbach in Bundesliga season opener

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has opened the Bundesliga season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the hosts incensed at the referee for denying them a late penalty. Dayot Upamecano twice looked like he conceded a penalty on his Bayern debut. Referee Marco Fritz waved play on and received no contradiction from the video referee despite clear contact from the French defender on compatriot Markus Thuram on both occasions. Gladbach coach Adi Hütter was booked for his protests. Robert Lewandowski’s first-half equalizer earned Bayern a point after canceling out Alassane Plea’s 10th-minute opener for the hosts. Some 23,000 supporters were allowed at the game.