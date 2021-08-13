Eagles receiver Quez Watkins trying to catch on as starter

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Quez Watkins was the lowest pick of five wide receivers drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles over the past three years. He has has stood out the most this summer. The 2020 sixth-round pick carried his impressive training camp into the preseason opener, catching a screen from Joe Flacco and turning it into a 79-yard touchdown in a 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Watkins also raced past a defender but couldn’t catch up to an overthrow by Jalen Hurts that could have been a 98-yard TD. Says Hurts: “He isn’t a secret anymore so that’s unfortunate.”