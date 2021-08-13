Giants reward SS Crawford with new $32 million, 2-year deal

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford is being rewarded for one of his best seasons yet, agreeing to a new two-year contract that takes him through the 2023 season. The Giants announced the $32 million deal that will pay the shortstop $16 million in base salary in both 2022 and ’23. He is in the final season of a $75 million, six-year contract signed in November 2015. He is earning $15 million this season. Crawford’s reliable play in the infield and his offense are a big reason the Giants have the best record in the majors and lead the talented NL West.