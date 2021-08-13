Henley holds halfway lead at Wyndham Championship after 64

AP National Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship. Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April for the lowest 36-hole score this season in a tournament Cink went on to win. Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy.Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy at 66.