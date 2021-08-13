Jake Fromm leads Bills in 16-15 comeback victory over Lions

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Fromm threw a 42-yard, fourth-down pass to rookie Marquez Stevenson to set up Tyler Bass’ 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the Buffalo Bills’ 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night. Fromm, Buffalo’s fifth-round pick in 2020, spent all of last year as the team’s COVID-19 emergency quarterback. He was forced into self-isolation and had to work out mostly on his own all season. Davis Webb threw a 6-yard, tiebreaking touchdown pass to Devin Singletary late in the second quarter. Webb is vying with Fromm to be Buffalo’s third-string quarterback. Both players had an extended opportunity to play with Josh Allen sitting out the preseason opener and Mitchell Trubisky playing for just two possessions.