Jets’ Cashman believes bad luck behind him, big plays ahead

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Blake Cashman’s right forearm tells the story in black ink with inspirational tattoos that fortify the New York Jets linebacker. The most recent one reads: “Always Bet On Yourself.” He needs to do that after feeling as though he has become a bit of a forgotten man following two injury-filled seasons. The 25-year-old Cashman believes his bad luck is behind him and a big comeback is ahead for him. He says he is relentless and blocks out the negativity that often comes his way with some calling him brittle and injury prone. Cashman refuses to let any of that or the injuries get in the way of his dream.