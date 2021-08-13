Mets put infielder Báez on injured list with back spasms

AP National Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have put recently acquired infielder Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. The Mets made the move before Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Báez was injured in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia when the Mets said he had left hip soreness. He has not started the last three games and came up as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday against Washington. Since joining the Mets, the two-time All-Star is hitting .171 with two homers and three RBIs in 10 games.