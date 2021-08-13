Prater’s 47-yard FG lifts Cardinals over Cowboys 19-16

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Prater kicked two field goals in the final two minutes, including a 47-yard game winner with no time remaining, to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 on Friday night in a preseason game. Prater kicked a 48-yard field with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter to push the Cardinals into a 16-all tie. The Cowboys’ ensuing drive quickly fizzled, giving the Cardinals enough time to drive downfield and set up Prater’s game-winning kick. Ben DiNucci threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith midway through the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 16-13 lead midway through the period.