Youth movement for Little League World Series broadcasters

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first of two KidsCast presentations will be the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. The ESPN2 broadcast will complement the main feed on ESPN. Two nights later, one of the Little League World Series games will serve as the standalone telecast on ESPN. This is the second time the network has done a KidsCast from the Little League World Series. Mo’ne Davis, the celebrated pitcher for Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series in 2014, will be an analyst for a second time. She was in the booth in 2019 and now attends Hampton University.