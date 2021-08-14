Bellinger sends Dodgers past Mets 2-1 in 10 innings

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Mets 2-1 after Will Smith homered in the seventh for the first hit off New York starter Taijuan Walker. The 10-inning win was the second in two nights for the Dodgers, who were 1-12 in extra-inning games entering the series opener Friday. Phil Bickford got four outs for the win and Corey Knebel retired Brandon Nimmo with a runner on second to earn his third save. Bellinger’s clutch hit decided a game that began with a taut pitching duel between Walker and Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. Neither allowed a hit until Michael Conforto homered for the Mets in the fourth.