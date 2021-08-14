Bills owners committed to sharing costs on proposed stadium

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying a portion of the projected $1.4 billion in their proposal to build a stadium. A company vice president released a statement to The Associated Press saying the owners have all along known the project would take on some form of a public/private partnership. The comments were the team’s first public statement since discussions with state and county officials on the Bills’ future home opened two months ago. The statement’s release is timed to clear up speculation suggesting the Bills were asking taxpayers to pay the entire cost of the project.