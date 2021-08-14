Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Inter Miami 2-0

AP National Sports

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first multi-goal game since 2019 and New York City FC beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Saturday night. Castellanos slipped behind the defense and headed home a perfectly placed entry by Maximiliano Moralez to open the scoring in the 21st minutes. In the 46th, after Kelvin Leerdam was called for a hand-ball in the area, Castellanos converted a penalty kick. NYCFC has won six straight home matches, outscoring opponents 15-2. Miami had its four-game unbeaten streak — the longest in the club’s brief MLS history — snapped.