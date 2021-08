AP National Sports

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0. Dallas had its three-game unbeaten streak — which started with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on July 31 —- snapped. Kansas City leads the Western Conference with 37 points, two more than the LA Galaxy, who beat Minnesota United 1-0 earlier in the day.