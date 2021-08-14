Super Bowl champs rest starters, fall to Bengals 19-14

AP National Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the NFL preseason with a 19-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Chris Evans finished a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and kickers Evan McPherson and Austin Seibert combined for four second-half field goals for the Bengals. Cincinnati played without quarterback Joe Burrow but also didn’t see much of Brady or the rest of Tampa Bay’s regulars, either. Brady played six snaps, completing 1 pass for 9 yards. He was also sacked once.