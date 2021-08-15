Gerd Müller, ‘the best striker in history,’ dies at 75

AP National Sports

MUNICH (AP) — Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75. The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday. Müller scored 566 goals for the club and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365. Müller joined the Bavarian club in 1964 and won four league titles, four German Cup titles and three European Cups. Müller also helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup two years later. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola called Müller “the best striker in history.”