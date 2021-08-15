Giants’ Brunson, Kalu sustain major injuries against Jets

AP National Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets. The team announced Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer. Kalu tore a pectoral muscle. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason. Both injuries normally end a player’s season.