Giorgi knocks out Pliskova to win title at Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final. Giorgi was unseeded and came in ranked 71st. She used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova, winning 71% of her first-serve points and finishing with seven aces. Tears welled in Giorgi’s eyes as she broke Pliskova’s serve to close out the match. The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.