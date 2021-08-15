Rodriguez beats O’s again; Boston wins 6-2 to finish sweep

AP National Sports

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez continued his recent success against Baltimore with six strong innings, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 victory. The Orioles have lost 11 in a row. Boston has won four of five games after losing 10 of 12 and falling out of first place in the AL East. The Orioles have been outscored 104-34 during this losing stretch, their second-longest skid this season. They had a 14-gamer in May.