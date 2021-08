AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl each scored two goals and Nashville beat D.C. United 5-2. Hany Mukhtar also scored for Nashville. Frédéric Brillant and Ola Kamara had a goal apiece for D.C. United. Kamara has scored in seven consecutive games and has eight goals in that span.